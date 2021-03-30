West Virginia State Farm Museum to reopen

POINT PLEASANT, W.Va. (WSAZ) - The West Virginia State Farm Museum will open for the 2021 season on Thursday, April 1.

The Museum, supported by the West Virginia Department of Agriculture, showcases numerous relocated historical buildings, as well as a wide variety of days-gone-by farm implements and antique tractors. Regular hours are Tuesday through Saturday from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.

“We’ll have a new collection of antique Gravely equipment on display later in the year. We think this will be a great addition considering that Gravely is widely known for its Dunbar production and was founded very near, if not, on the museum grounds,” said Executive Director Tim Kidwell. “We’re excited to welcome the public back to the Farm Museum after closing for the pandemic last year.”

The Spring Gas/Steam Show will be held May 1-2 and will include a church service Sunday morning in the log church and a gospel sing at 1:30 p.m.

Other events this year include:

The Tractor Parade and Show - July 24

The Mothman Festival Hayride - Sept. 18

The Country Fall Festival - Oct. 2-3

The Christmas Light Display in December.

Antique tractor pulls will be held June 5, July 3, Sept. 4 and Nov. 6.

The museum is a non-profit organization and is seeking volunteers, especially groups, to help with maintenance projects and event management throughout the year. In addition, the museum’s dining room and pavilions can be rented for private events.

The West Virginia State Farm Museum is located just north of Point Pleasant across the road from the Mason County Fairgrounds.

Copyright 2021 WSAZ. All rights reserved.