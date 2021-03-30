Advertisement

Woman arrested on drug charges after probation violation

A woman from Lucasville, Ohio, was arrested Tuesday on drug charges, investigators say.
A woman from Lucasville, Ohio, was arrested Tuesday on drug charges, investigators say.(Storyblocks)
By WSAZ News Staff
Published: Mar. 30, 2021 at 4:24 PM EDT|Updated: 14 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SCIOTO COUNTY, Ohio (WSAZ) – A woman from Lucasville was arrested Tuesday on drug charges, investigators say.

Deputies and police officers with the Southern Ohio Drug Task Force seized 52 grams of suspected methamphetamine, small packages of unknown powder, digital scales and more items in connection with suspected drug trafficking.

Maudie Lynn Tomblin, 59, was charged with second-degree possession of drugs and a probation violation.

According to a release from the Scioto County Sheriff’s Office and the Portsmouth Police Department, Tomblin was arrested after a search along Duck Run Road during a probation check.

Tomblin was taken to the Scioto County Jail. She will be arraigned Wednesday in Portsmouth Municipal Court. More charges are possible after a grand jury reviews the case.

Copyright 2021 WSAZ. All rights reserved.

Most Read

W.Va. House passes income tax bill
Woman killed in single vehicle crash
Still waiting on COVID payments
Social Security recipients still waiting on stimulus payment
Restaurant requests employees get vaccinated.
Restaurant owner requests employees have COVID vaccine
COVID-19 outbreaks reported in several schools

Latest News

Michael Maroney
Charges dropped against W.Va. state senator
Chief Meteorologist Tony Cavalier says we could see an early April snowfall this week.
Flooding, freezing temperatures and April snow possible this week
Kanawha County Health officials say 919 students were vaccinated at high school clinics around...
More than 900 students vaccinated at high school clinics
IRS projects when Social Security recipients will receive stimulus payments