Woman arrested on drug charges after probation violation

SCIOTO COUNTY, Ohio (WSAZ) – A woman from Lucasville was arrested Tuesday on drug charges, investigators say.

Deputies and police officers with the Southern Ohio Drug Task Force seized 52 grams of suspected methamphetamine, small packages of unknown powder, digital scales and more items in connection with suspected drug trafficking.

Maudie Lynn Tomblin, 59, was charged with second-degree possession of drugs and a probation violation.

According to a release from the Scioto County Sheriff’s Office and the Portsmouth Police Department, Tomblin was arrested after a search along Duck Run Road during a probation check.

Tomblin was taken to the Scioto County Jail. She will be arraigned Wednesday in Portsmouth Municipal Court. More charges are possible after a grand jury reviews the case.

Copyright 2021 WSAZ. All rights reserved.