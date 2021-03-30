Advertisement

WSAZ Now Desk | Preparing for fairs and festivals to return in West Virginia

By WSAZ News Staff
Published: Mar. 30, 2021 at 11:36 AM EDT|Updated: 29 minutes ago
CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - West Virginia Gov. Jim Justice recently announced that fairs and festivals in West Virginia could return starting on May 1.

While fairs and festivals still await guidance from the state on how to operate, Kelly Collins, the President of the West Virginia Association of Fairs and Festivals, says they are making preparations for many of these events to resume.

