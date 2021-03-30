WSAZ Now Desk | Project in Cabell County working to make sure emergency crews can find your home

HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - A project announced Tuesday in Cabell County is working to make it easier for emergency crews to find your home. The project aims to make sure every building in the county has a street and address number assigned to it.

It also works to eliminate duplicate addresses. WSAZ reporter Kelsey Souto joins the WSAZ Now Desk with a look at how long it will take to implement the changes and why emergency officials say they are necessary.

Copyright 2021 WSAZ. All rights reserved.