W.Va. Senate takes up bill to reduce personal income tax

CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) – The West Virginia Senate on Tuesday took up a House bill aimed to reduce the state’s personal income tax.

House Bill 3300 passed the House by a 77-23 vote on Monday.

If ultimately approved, the legislation would cut the state’s income tax over about a four-year period and uses revenue growth to offset the budget difference. It would reduce the tax gap by $150 million annually until they’re eliminated and adds no new funds to address the gap. It would create a special fund to use other income sources like lottery proceeds to fill any shortfalls, including lottery scratch off games to create tax revenue.

Gov. Jim Justice, who proposed repealing personal income tax during his State of the State address earlier this year, has been holding virtual town halls to promote the initiative.

There are proposals to increase hotel occupancy taxes by an extra 4.5%, as well as a sales and use tax increase from 2.5% to 8.5%. It would increase the sales tax to one of the highest in the nation, create new taxes on things like soda, and remove exemptions currently in place for some businesses.

If legalized federally, recreational marijuana would be taxed. It would be regulated the same way as tobacco and alcohol. Medical marijuana would be considered separate from recreational use regarding taxation.

State leaders say elimination of personal income tax, which makes up about 43% of the state’s budget, would equate to about $1 billion. The state’s budget increases about $100 million yearly, and state leaders say tourism and projected population growth would help make up the shortfall.

