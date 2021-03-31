Boone County Heath Department looking to resume services

DANVILLE, W.Va. (WSAZ) - The Boone County Health Department is looking to resume their services after previously being suspended.

When asked about the violations the department received in February, Dr. Philip Galapon said “all of the regulatory violations have been corrected and we are actively working on the budge. (We are) still trudging along.”

Dr. Galapon also told WSAZ the Boone County Health Department is hoping to resume medical services by April 10.

