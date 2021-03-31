Advertisement

Boone County Heath Department looking to resume services

By WSAZ News Staff
Published: Mar. 31, 2021 at 5:21 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
DANVILLE, W.Va. (WSAZ) - The Boone County Health Department is looking to resume their services after previously being suspended.

When asked about the violations the department received in February, Dr. Philip Galapon said “all of the regulatory violations have been corrected and we are actively working on the budge. (We are) still trudging along.”

Dr. Galapon also told WSAZ the Boone County Health Department is hoping to resume medical services by April 10.

Click here for more information on the previous suspension of the health department’s services.

