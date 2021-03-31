Cllinic for second dose of COVID-19 vaccine offered in Scioto County

SCIOTO COUNTY, Ohio (WSAZ) - The Scioto County Health Department says if you have received your first dose of the Moderna Vaccine from the Portsmouth City Health Department, you can get your second one during a walk-in clinic.

It will be held Monday, April 5 from 9 a.m. until 2:45 p.m. in the lobby of the Scioto County Courthouse located at 602 7th Street in Portsmouth. Please use the 6th Street entrance.

Officials ask you to please bring your vaccination record card.

