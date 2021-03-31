Community applies for grant, hoping more people stop by

CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - Situated 30 miles from Charleston and 30 miles from Fayetteville along U.S. 60, many people drive through Montgomery and Smithers.

Smithers Mayor Anne Cavalier and Montgomery Mayor Greg Ingram got the news Tuesday night of a grant that would help bring those people into their communities.

“Seven thousand cars a day goes through Smithers and Montgomery,” Ingram said.

Not many of those cars stop by, and the people who live there want to change that. Citizens have been working together to apply for grants all on their own accord.

“What’s real amazing about these grants is Mayor Cavalier and I were not allowed to apply for any,” Ingram said.

Both cities will be receiving $40,000 in mini grants. The funding will be split into $2,000 increments for small projects.

“We are creating amenities, we are creating cleaner, safer, more attractive communities so that all of our visitors can come here,” Cavalier said.

A dog park, a mural in Montgomery, six blessing boxes, a walking trail, a Smithers welcome sign and a music festival are all on the agenda.

A farmer’s market project will bring fresh produce to the area.

“The nearest farmers market in 30 miles in Charleston or 30 miles in Oak Hill,” Cavalier said.

Angela Tackett, who went to all of the meetings to apply for the grant, said the three signs for small businesses that will go up along Midland Trail will bring in a lot more people.

“It’s signage that is going to help people find Burger Cart or Frank’s Pizza or the Mexican restaurant,” Tackett said.

These small additions, they say, make a big impact.

“Some people think they are just small amount but anything you do to try and make your community better is something to be proud of,” Tackett said.

The grant funding comes from the Greater Kanawha Valley Foundation.

