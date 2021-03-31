COVID-19 in W.Va. | 34 unreported deaths announced, 2 new deaths within the last 24 hours

CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - Two new deaths related to the coronavirus within the last 24 hours have been reported and the DHHR is revealing unreported deaths.

According to the West Virginia Department of Health and Human Resources (DHHR), as of March 31, 2021, there have been 2,447,894 total confirmatory laboratory results received for COVID-19, with 141,738 total cases and 2,676 total deaths.

In the last 24 hours, the deaths include a 74-year old female from Berkeley County and an 84-year old female from Putnam County.

As previously noted, DHHR’s Bureau for Public Health, through its Health Statistics Center, conducted a data match to examine COVID-19 associated deaths reported through death certificates, which revealed COVID-19 related deaths were not reported to DHHR.

These include a 34-year old female from Wayne County, a 78-year old male from Tyler County, a 93-year old female from Preston County, a 47-year old male from Wetzel County, a 78-year old female from Pocahontas County, an 88-year old male from Randolph County, an 87-year old female from Ohio County, a 78-year old female from Logan County, a 73-year old male from Cabell County, an 89-year old male from Wayne County, a 67-year old female from Marshall County, a 93-year old female from Mercer County, an 85-year old male from Putnam County, a 78-year old male from Greenbrier County, a 73-year old male from Berkeley County, a 92-year old female from Jefferson County, a 78-year old female from Logan County, an 80-year old male from Braxton County, a 92-year old female from Wetzel County, a 56-year old female from Kanawha County, an 84-year old female from Greenbrier County, a 67-year old female from Kanawha County, a 63-year old female from Clay County, a 91-year old male from Hardy County, a 79-year old male from Mercer County, a 78-year old male from Mineral County, a 56-year old male from Upshur County, a 68-year old male from Kanawha County, a 59-year old male from Putnam County, a 78- year old male from Harrison County, an 81-year old female from Boone County, a 68-year old male from Hancock County, a 95-year old female from Wood County, and an 86-year old male from Monroe County.

416 new cases were reported within the last 24 hours.

6,278 cases are active.

132,784 people have recovered.

498,588 first doses of the COVID-19 vaccine have been administered. 313,427 people are fully vaccinated.

CASES PER COUNTY: Barbour (1,313), Berkeley (10,686), Boone (1,744), Braxton (838), Brooke (2,063), Cabell (8,406), Calhoun (243), Clay (394), Doddridge (515), Fayette (2,994), Gilmer (730), Grant (1,169), Greenbrier (2,500), Hampshire (1,616), Hancock (2,631), Hardy (1,394), Harrison (5,156), Jackson (1,778), Jefferson (4,051), Kanawha (13,095), Lewis (1,103), Lincoln (1,357), Logan (2,943), Marion (3,934), Marshall (3,175), Mason (1,872), McDowell (1,412), Mercer (4,389), Mineral (2,646), Mingo (2,309), Monongalia (8,655), Monroe (1,017), Morgan (1,017), Nicholas (1,381), Ohio (3,842), Pendleton (666), Pleasants (817), Pocahontas (616), Preston (2,720), Putnam (4,544), Raleigh (5,533), Randolph (2,465), Ritchie (640), Roane (526), Summers (728), Taylor (1,152), Tucker (517), Tyler (657), Upshur (1,782), Wayne (2,750), Webster (447), Wetzel (1,169), Wirt (368), Wood (7,446), Wyoming (1,827),

