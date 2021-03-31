COVID-19 vaccine clinics this week in Lawrence County, Ohio

LAWRENCE COUNTY, Ohio (WSAZ) - Multiple COVID-19 vaccination clinics will be held this week.

The Lawrence County Health Department will have clinics Wednesday from 9 a.m. until 4 p.m., Thursday from 9 a.m. until 7 p.m. and Friday from 9 a.m. until 3 p.m. at the South Point Board of Education Building located at 302 High Street.

The clinics are for anyone 18 years of age and older.

According to health department officials, the Moderna vaccine will be offered. The vaccines are free of charge.

