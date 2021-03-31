Advertisement

Police: Man shot multiple times

By WSAZ News Staff
Mar. 30, 2021
CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) – Crews are on the scene Tuesday night of a shooting near the intersection of Bream Street and 3rd Avenue.

Charleston Police say a man was shot multiple times. He was taken to the hospital but his condition is unknown at this time.

The incident was reported just before 10 p.m.

