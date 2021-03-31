Department of Education changes temperature screening rules

FRANKFORT, Ky. (WSAZ) - The Kentucky Department of Education, along with the Kentucky Department for Public Health, says they’re temperature checks are no longer needed for non-symptomatic students.

Officials updated their guidance Wednesday based on the latest information from the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC).

The KDE says temperature screening expectations have been changed to state that only symptomatic students needed to be screened for fever. This also applies to staff.

The guidance indicate routine temperature checks before school or getting on the bus are no longer required. Students who show symptoms of illness while at school should have their temperature taken as part of a physical assessment completed by school staff.

Students who have a temperature above 100.4 degrees should follow the isolation criteria on page 16 of the guidance found here. Officials say school health policies should include instructions for parents to keep students at home if they meet any of the exclusion criteria for COVID-19 listed on page 15 of Healthy at School.

The guidance has also been updated in the KDE COVID-19 Guidance 2.0.

The KDE says guidance may continue to change as the pandemic evolves.

