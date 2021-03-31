Advertisement

Driver sends troopers on high speed chase

By WSAZ News Staff
Published: Mar. 31, 2021 at 4:30 PM EDT|Updated: 27 minutes ago
PUTNAM COUNTY, W.Va. (WSAZ) - A person is in custody following a high speed chase through parts of Putnam County, troopers confirm Wednesday.

Troopers tell WSAZ.com the incident began in Ohio.

West Virginia State Police say that they caught the man in the community of Red House after he ditched his car and took off running.

Troopers also say the vehicle he was driving had a Michigan license plate.

At times during the chase, troopers say the driver was going more than 90 miles per hour.

No other information is available at this time.

