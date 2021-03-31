Advertisement

Easter Farmhouse Fresh Feast Giveaway

By Elisa Schwartzmiller
Published: Mar. 31, 2021 at 8:27 AM EDT|Updated: 55 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - Cooking an Easter brunch or dinner requires a lot of ingredients and that can be expensive. For some families, spending money on a special meal like that won’t be able to happen due to financial struggles during the pandemic.

But Bob Evans has you covered. Five lucky families are getting treated this Easter and will be receiving an Easter Farmhouse Fresh Feast.

Mark Jaworski, Huntington Local Director of Operations, shares the reasoning behind this special giveaway and what those families have to look forward to this Easter.

You can still call to order your Easter dinner, just call your local Bob Evans.

Copyright 2021 WSAZ. All rights reserved.

Most Read

IRS projects when Social Security recipients will receive stimulus payments
Still waiting on COVID payments
Social Security recipients still waiting on stimulus payment
W.Va. House passes income tax bill
I-77 semi crash
I-77 NB closed after semi crash
Wayne County Deputies say Christopher Mills almost hit a Ceredo Police vehicle during the chase...
Convicted felon runs from deputies, arrested after chase

Latest News

(AP Photo/Gerald Herbert)
COVID-19 vaccine clinics this week in Lawrence County, Ohio
Bethany Himes, a music teacher from the Tri-State Stem+M school shares the importance of...
Tri-State Stem+M Early College High School Music Program
Tyler Booth, an American country music singer/songwriter from eastern Kentucky is stepping onto...
Jewel City Sessions featuring Tyler Booth
Becky Raybourn from Lands Carpet Center shares how they can help you achieve your newest...
Spring into home improvement with Lands Carpet Center