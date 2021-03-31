High speed chase ends with one in custody

PUTNAM COUNTY, W.Va. (WSAZ) -- A person is in custody following a high speed chase through parts of Putnam County, the incident started in Ohio.

West Virginia State Police say that they caught the man in the community of Red House after he ditched his car and took off running.

Troopers also say the vehicle he was driving had a Michigan license plate. At times during the chase he was going more than 90 miles per hour.

The Gallia County Sheriff started the pursuit, according to the Mason County Sheriff, and said that the vehicle the man was driving was stolen.

The Mason County Sheriff says the pursuit went through Mason County along Rt. 35 and crossed into Putnam County and then the Buffalo Bridge.

No other information is available at this time.

Keep checking the WSAZ App for updates.

Copyright 2021 WSAZ. All rights reserved.