Advertisement

Ironton Police officers equipped with body cameras

By Marlee Pinchok
Published: Mar. 30, 2021 at 11:29 PM EDT|Updated: 44 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

IRONTON, Ohio (WSAZ) - Working a job where every action makes an impact, Ironton police officers say accountability is key.

“When we’re dealing with milliseconds of decision making, we need to be laser focused,” Officer Robert Fouch said.

However, in a world where cell phone cameras are always rolling, not having your own footage can quickly become a problem.

“We have a lot of he-said, she-said [situations] … ya know, there have been complaints come in on officers,” Detective Capt. Joe Ross said.

The Ironton Police Department has been waiting several months on a potential grant from the state to get body cameras, after Gov. Mike DeWine proposed police reform policies, which include the use of these devices.

“It’s gotten to the point where the need outweighs the cost,” Ross said.

Ross says an initiative had to be made.

The police department has been fortunate for a donation of body cameras from AT&T.

While the cost to keep up with the footage -- ranging from $7,000 to $10,000 per year-- may be challenging at times, Ross hopes this state grant makes its way to southern Ohio sooner rather than later to help pay for the costs.

“When you have a body camera on, there’s no doubt about what was said. There’s no doubt about who was right and who was wrong,” Ross said.

It leaves police knowing accountability will be much like an officer’s shield -- strapped to their chests at all times.

Ross says they’re still in the process of going over policies and procedures for the body cameras. However, he hopes to have officers begin using them within the next month.

Copyright 2021 WSAZ. All rights reserved.

Most Read

W.Va. House passes income tax bill
Woman killed in single vehicle crash
Still waiting on COVID payments
Social Security recipients still waiting on stimulus payment
IRS projects when Social Security recipients will receive stimulus payments
Restaurant requests employees get vaccinated.
Restaurant owner requests employees have COVID vaccine

Latest News

needle exchange bill
Vaccine Distribution Breakdown by State
Looking at vaccine distribution throughout the Tri-State
Sen. Eric Tarr (R-Putnam) speaks during Tuesday's Senate Finance Committee Meeting about his...
W.Va. Senate considering different income tax repeal proposal
Christopher Elliott was convicted Tuesday of second-degree murder for the shooting death of...
Man convicted of second-degree murder for girlfriend’s death