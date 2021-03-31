Ironton Police officers equipped with body cameras

IRONTON, Ohio (WSAZ) - Working a job where every action makes an impact, Ironton police officers say accountability is key.

“When we’re dealing with milliseconds of decision making, we need to be laser focused,” Officer Robert Fouch said.

However, in a world where cell phone cameras are always rolling, not having your own footage can quickly become a problem.

“We have a lot of he-said, she-said [situations] … ya know, there have been complaints come in on officers,” Detective Capt. Joe Ross said.

The Ironton Police Department has been waiting several months on a potential grant from the state to get body cameras, after Gov. Mike DeWine proposed police reform policies, which include the use of these devices.

“It’s gotten to the point where the need outweighs the cost,” Ross said.

Ross says an initiative had to be made.

The police department has been fortunate for a donation of body cameras from AT&T.

While the cost to keep up with the footage -- ranging from $7,000 to $10,000 per year-- may be challenging at times, Ross hopes this state grant makes its way to southern Ohio sooner rather than later to help pay for the costs.

“When you have a body camera on, there’s no doubt about what was said. There’s no doubt about who was right and who was wrong,” Ross said.

It leaves police knowing accountability will be much like an officer’s shield -- strapped to their chests at all times.

Ross says they’re still in the process of going over policies and procedures for the body cameras. However, he hopes to have officers begin using them within the next month.

