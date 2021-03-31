Kanawha-Charleston Health Department striving to vaccinate minority communities

CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - The Kanawha-Charleston Health Department is working hard to get people in minority communities vaccinated, specifically African Americans.

Health employees on Wednesday booked 350 vaccine appointments at the Roosevelt Center during a four-hour window. They say getting the shot to people in this demographic is important.

“(In) other areas we have seen poor outcomes within the minority community; we don’t want to be that area,” said Dr. Sherri Young, Health Officer with the Kanawha-Charleston Health Department.

Young says to get in touch with people in the community, the county health department collaborated with diversity officials at the West Virginia Health Right Clinic.

They reached out to four different churches within the African American community and invited members to come out and get the shot.

“It was OK. I was a little nervous at first,” said Tamara Eubanks

Eubanks was inspired by her pastor, who told his congregation about the importance of getting the vaccine. She knew getting the shot was important, especially because of the vaccine hesitation in the African American community.

Health Right Diversity officials say the hesitation to get the vaccine comes from a lot of places, including the past and present strained relationship in between African Americans and the medical community, as well as the lack of resources.

“Those oral traditions passed down and we remember them our grandparents remember them, and so they are always skeptical,” said Shayla Leftridge, director of Diversity and Inclusion with the West Virginia Health Right Clinic.

Leftridge is just one of many people working behind the scenes to get African Americans vaccinated and to educate them on the vaccine itself.

Dr. Young says more vaccine clinics for minorities will be announced soon. For more information about the history of distrust between the African American community and the medical community click here.

