Kentucky soon expanding vaccination effort to residents 16 and older

FRANKFORT, Ky. (WSAZ) – Kentucky Gov. Andy Beshear on Wednesday announced the COVID-19 vaccination effort will be opened beginning Monday, April 5 to all Kentuckians 16 and older.

Anyone 16 and older can sign up for the Pfizer vaccine, while the Moderna vaccine is available to anyone 18 and older in the state.

Beshear said this exceeds President Biden’s recommendation by a month, saying the commonwealth wants “to get ahead of more aggressive variants.” He reported 66 variant cases in the state -- none in our region.

The governor said 1,352,477 Kentuckians have received at least their first vaccine, saying 70% of the age 70 and older segment have been vaccinated.

In his daily COVID report, the governor announced 815 new cases, which is more than last week and could indicate a plateau phase for the virus.

Wednesday’s positivity rate was 2.96%.

Beshear announced 22 new deaths, as well as three additional deaths from the audit of death certificates. There have been 6,090 deaths since the pandemic started.

