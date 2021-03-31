Little Caesars to host “Pizza Pizza Paws” Campaign

HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - Little Caesars announced they will be kicking off a campaign that gives back to some special furry-friends right here in the Mountain State.

The “Pizza Pizza Paws” Campaign will be hosted throughout the month of April and act as a fundraising campaign to provide DOGTRA Pathfinders TRX GPS tracking collars to police K-9 divisions in West Virginia.

In a press release Little Caesars said these K-9 officers are faced with like and death scenarios and having these collars can not only help with training but with efficiency.

“It’s an honor for us to help support the police K-9 Divisions. From tracking, drug searches and criminal apprehension the K-9 officers are a great value that makes our communities a safer place to live and work.”. Vicki Dunn-Marshall, Franchisee and Owner, VDM Management Group.

Around 55 Little Caesars locations (47 in W.Va., 5 in Ky., and 3 in Ohio) will work to help the fundraising campaign working to provide the GPS collars and raise $20,000 for K-9 divisions in their community.

“Thanks to the continued support of Little Caesar’s and their Pizza Paws campaign.. their support in helping our police k9 teams throughout this state with much needed equipment that couldn’t be purchased without their efforts and your assistance. These GPS collars will be of great benefit to police k9 handlers with maintaining constant whereabouts of their k9 partner on tracking suspects or even lost children.” Doug Adams, President of the West Virginia Police Canine Association.

Customers wishing to give to the cause can donate at any participating Little Caesars or Help for Animals in Barboursville, West Virginia.

