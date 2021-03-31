Advertisement

Man attacks greeter at Walmart

Joshua Adkins
Joshua Adkins(WSAZ, WVRJ)
By WSAZ News Staff
Published: Mar. 31, 2021 at 2:32 PM EDT|Updated: 55 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CABELL COUNTY, W.Va. (WSAZ) - A man has been charged after attacking a greeter at Walmart, the criminal complaint says.

Joshua Adkins, 32, of Ona, is charged with malicious or unlawful assault.

According to the criminal complaint, on March 29, Adkins walked into the Walmart on Nichols Drive and turned around towards the exit and attacked the Walmart greeter. He punched the greeter nearly 15 times in the face until he fell. That’s when Adkins got on top of him and continued to hit him.

Adkins left Walmart and got in his vehicle.

Deputies say the victim had no relation to Adkins and had never seen him before.

Adkins is being held in Western Regional Jail.

No other details have been released.

Keep checking the WSAZ App for the latest information.

Copyright 2021 WSAZ. All rights reserved.

Most Read

IRS projects when Social Security recipients will receive stimulus payments
Still waiting on COVID payments
Social Security recipients still waiting on stimulus payment
W.Va. House passes income tax bill
Crews are on the scene Tuesday night of a reported shooting near the intersection of Bream...
Police: Man shot multiple times
I-77 semi crash
I-77 NB closed after semi crash

Latest News

Man wanted for failing to register as a sex offender
Little Caesars to host “Pizza Pizza Paws” Campaign
Courtesy: AP Images
Cllinic for second dose of COVID-19 vaccine offered in Scioto County
Must-haves for working from home
Must-haves for working from home