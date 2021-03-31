Man convicted of second-degree murder for girlfriend’s death

MASON COUNTY, W.Va. (WSAZ) – A man from Point Pleasant was convicted Tuesday of second-degree murder, according to Mason County Prosecutor Seth Gaskins.

Christopher E. Elliott, 44, will be sentenced May 10.

Elliott was convicted for the shooting death of Joyel D. Goff. The incident happened in April 2019 in the 2300 block of Jefferson Avenue in Point Pleasant.

Investigators say Goff was Elliott’s girlfriend at the time.

