Advertisement

Man convicted of second-degree murder for girlfriend’s death

Christopher Elliott was convicted Tuesday of second-degree murder for the shooting death of...
Christopher Elliott was convicted Tuesday of second-degree murder for the shooting death of Joyel D. Goff.(WVRJA)
By WSAZ News Staff
Published: Mar. 30, 2021 at 11:16 PM EDT|Updated: 59 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MASON COUNTY, W.Va. (WSAZ) – A man from Point Pleasant was convicted Tuesday of second-degree murder, according to Mason County Prosecutor Seth Gaskins.

Christopher E. Elliott, 44, will be sentenced May 10.

Elliott was convicted for the shooting death of Joyel D. Goff. The incident happened in April 2019 in the 2300 block of Jefferson Avenue in Point Pleasant.

Investigators say Goff was Elliott’s girlfriend at the time.

Copyright 2021 WSAZ. All rights reserved.

Most Read

W.Va. House passes income tax bill
Woman killed in single vehicle crash
Still waiting on COVID payments
Social Security recipients still waiting on stimulus payment
IRS projects when Social Security recipients will receive stimulus payments
Restaurant requests employees get vaccinated.
Restaurant owner requests employees have COVID vaccine

Latest News

needle exchange bill
Vaccine Distribution Breakdown by State
Looking at vaccine distribution throughout the Tri-State
The police department hopes to have these body cameras in use within the next month.
Ironton Police officers equipped with body cameras
Sen. Eric Tarr (R-Putnam) speaks during Tuesday's Senate Finance Committee Meeting about his...
W.Va. Senate considering different income tax repeal proposal