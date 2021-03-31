Nasty Wednesday weather

HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) -There is a children’s fable about the third month of the year and it goes like this; namely, when March when comes in like a lamb it goes out like a lion, weather-wise at least! A look back to March 1st on my calendar suggests March 1st was known for “pounding rains and flooding” but with a modest amount of wind. And face it, the wind has gained March its reputation over the years. So no surprise the wind will play a factor in Wednesday’s weather.

The last day of the month with dawn very rainy with street flooding in places. Temperatures will be pleasant enough in the 50s thanks to a mild south wind. As the steadiest rains of the day move on, the air will begin to cool from NW to SE as the morning progresses. So look for as many 40s readings as 50s on Brandon’s midday maps. While the rains after 9AM will be sporadic and light, a new batch of heavier showers will arrive in the afternoon as the air is chilling down. The mild 50s of the morning will be replaced by a new round of steadier rains for the afternoon-evening. Late day temperatures will be mainly in the 50s.

Wednesday night through Saturday morning an unseasonably cold spring air mass will arrive. Temperatures will fall so low that early blooming fruit trees (both fruit bearing and ornamentals will be at risk for a nip or even worse a kill!

By the way, the cold air will also be responsible for wet snow flurries and snow showers as the cold air rushes in. While a grassy and rooftop coat can occur anywhere, the mountains of WV especially the ski lodges (which has ceased skiing for the season) can measure a half a foot by Friday evening.

