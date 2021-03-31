Police: Human remains found are that of missing Iowa 10-year-old, Breasia Terrell

DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) - The search for Breasia Terrell has come to an end after officials announced they had found her remains.

In a press conference on Wednesday, March 31, officials with the Davenport Police Department announced the remains found last week near DeWitt were Breasia’s.

“This investigation continues to be a joint investigation by the Davenport Police Department, the Division of Criminal Investigations from the Iowa Department of Public Safety and our partners at the FBI,” Davenport Police Chief Sikorski said during Wednesday’s conference. “I can assure our community that investigators are working diligently to bring justice on Breasia’s half. Again, they have been nonstop for the last 9 months. I want to assure our community that when we are able to share details on this investigation we will.”

This comes after a heavy police presence was seen in DeWitt last week. A TV6 crew arrived shortly after 8 p.m. on Monday, March 22, and saw officials blocking 270th Avenue between 210th and 218th Streets just east of Highway 61 and south of Kunau Implement Co.

Officials with the Clinton County Sheriff’s Office, Davenport Police Department and the Division of Criminal Investigations announced the following Tuesday they were investigating after human remains were discovered.

Breasia was last seen in July when she was reported missing. An AMBER Alert was issued but canceled in January of this year.

According to Mitch Mortvedt, the Assistant Director of the Field Operations Bureau for the Iowa Division of Criminal Investigation, the AMBER Alert was canceled because of the length of time that had passed.

“Her investigation has always been a missing person case and classified as such,” Mortvedt said. “The circumstances around her missing met the criteria of an Amber Alert in Iowa so that was an additional part of her case. Amber Alerts are issued for the immediacy of the incident at hand. It has been six months and we just canceled the Amber Alert portion of it. It does not change anything about how the case is investigated at all.”

In December, Chief Sikorski told TV6 the case remained active and open.

“Anything and everything is important,” Sikorski said. “And I really want to make that push for our community to please, no lead is too small. We need to find her. That’s the bottom line.”

Police named 48-year-old Henry Dinkins as a person of interest. He was arrested on unrelated sex offender registration violations.

The FBI had announced their involvement in the case and offered a $10,000 reward for information that led to locating Breasia or the arrest of someone who was involved in her disappearance.

