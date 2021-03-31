Senate passes Bill amendment, House quickly rejects it

CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - The W.Va. House of Delegates rejected a bill amendment on the same day the Senate passed it.

According to the W.Va. Legislature website, HB 2003 was passed on its third reading in the Senate Wednesday.

HB 2003 deals with State of Emergency declarations. In the House’s original version, a Governor’s state of emergency declaration would last 60 days, unless the Legislature extended it. In this version, legislators would also have the power to remove the declaration.

The Senate’s recent amendment would have permitted extensions in 30 day increments via written language to legislative officials as conditions involving the emergency continued.

The House rejected that amendment and requested the Senate to recede.

