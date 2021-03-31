Slick conditions cause multiple crashes on I-64

NITRO, W.Va. (WSAZ) - All westbound lanes of I-64 in Nitro are back open.

Nitro Police told WSAZ that there were two separate accidents when both vehicles hydroplaned during the heavy downpour.

NITRO, W.Va. (WSAZ) - The slow lane of I-64 in Nitro is shut down after a crash in the westbound lanes.

Metro dispatchers and emergency crews are trying to figure out if there’s one or two crashes in the area.

At one point, all westbound lanes of I-64 in Nitro were closed because of a crash.

An alert from Kanawha County dispatchers at 7:11 a.m. said that the fast, westbound lane of I-64 in Nitro is open.

Cabell County dispatchers tell WSAZ several cars on I-64 have gone off the road.

One car ran off the road and flipped just after 6:00 a.m. east of the Huntington Mall in Barboursville.

