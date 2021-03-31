Advertisement

Tri-State Stem+M Early College High School Music Program

By Elisa Schwartzmiller
Published: Mar. 31, 2021 at 8:42 AM EDT|Updated: 41 minutes ago
HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - March is National Music in our schools month.

Bethany Himes, a music teacher from the Tri-State Stem+M school shares the importance of musical programs in schools and how they navigated the tribulations the pandemic brought.

To learn more about the Tri-State Stem+M Early College High School you can visit their website or you can call 740-377-4433.

