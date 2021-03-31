Advertisement

Two men arrested after stolen vehicle investigation

By WSAZ News Staff
Published: Mar. 31, 2021 at 4:00 PM EDT|Updated: 59 minutes ago
CARTER COUNTY, Ky. (WSAZ) - Two men have been arrested after a stolen vehicle investigation that occurred in Rowan County.

That’s according to Kentucky State Police who say they were assisting the Morehead Post with the investigation, when Trooper Daniels and Trooper Taylor located the stolen vehicle.

Troopers say they also found a substance that appears to be methamphetamine.

Troopers arrested Chalmer Wallace and Jeffery Newell as a result of the investigation.

They are being held in the Carter County Detention Center and are both charged with receiving stolen property and trafficking a controlled substance.

