West Virginia Governor addresses unreported deaths investigation

CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - West Virginia Governor Jim Justice addressed the unreported deaths investigation during a press conference Wednesday morning.

Governor Justice says he is directing the West Virginia Department of Health and Human Resources to immediately begin the process to implement a new electronic death reporting system. West Virginia is one of the only states in the country that doesn’t have that, according to the governor.

He says, “once we got into this situation, our people at DHHR should have recognized this issue and moved. They didn’t move and everything and I am not happy about that. But I can tell you it is clear that our investigation is concluded.”

The governor says there was no intent that they meant to report incorrect data.

Governor Justice said due to the lag time to prepare, submit and issue a West Virginia death certificate, it is not possible to use a death certificate for near real time reporting in the state. The governor says that has got to be changed. He says with the help of the West Virginia National Guard, they are on it and will get this fixed.

The investigation report will be available Wednesday afternoon.

The governor also announced COVID-19 vaccine allocations are going up next week. He says the federal government will increase from approximately 52,000 this week to 72,000 next week. Gov. Justice says he has ordered the Joint InterAgency Task Force to increase our capacity to deliver the vaccines in the eastern panhandle and amp it up across the state.

This is a developing story.

Keep checking the WSAZ App for the latest information.

Copyright 2021 WSAZ. All rights reserved.