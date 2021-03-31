Work begins Monday to fix flooding in Huntington underpasses

HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - Signs are up in Huntington warning drivers of changes coming to highly-traveled underpasses.

Beginning Monday, April 5, the 8th Street underpass will be closed for about 30 days while crews work to replace underground wells and separate storm and sewer water. That water will be redirected out to 10th Street and eventually on to Fourpole Creek.

“It’s a very critical artery for our city and one that’s been long overdue for development,’ said Brian Bracey, executive director of the Huntington Water Quality Board.

Once that project is complete, workers will move on to the 10th Street underpass and continue efforts there to reduce flooding.

“We’re finally getting to the point where shovels are going in the ground and we’re close to having this work done. I feel very uplifted by that,” Bracey said.

The project has been in the works for years and has taken a lot of planning and funding to get to this point. Bracey says he knows what an impact this will have on area businesses that deal with chronic flooding.

“You can literally change the way in which water flows that’s not going to be such a hindrance on society and such a hindrance on the economy,” Bracey said.

Drivers who pass through the area will also notice significant improvements and those who walk underneath the underpass won’t have to battle high waters.

“We’re trying to course correct some of the past actions that we either didn’t do or haven’t done,” Bracey said. “I think you learn through history, you learn through experience. I think our history and our experience tells us we can do a better job.”

Another project that began last fall has already removed more than 2 million pounds of sediment from pipes and drains.

Copyright 2021 WSAZ. All rights reserved.