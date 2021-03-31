WSAZ Now Desk | Cabell County EMS demos new lifesaving devices that help provide CPR

CABELL COUNTY, W.Va. (WSAZ) - Cabell County EMS is getting new devices, called AutoPulse machines, that will help to provide continuous CPR to patients.

A device will be placed on each ambulance within the county. Lt. Dave McClure joins the WSAZ Now Desk to talk about the benefits of these machines and to demonstrate how they will work.

Copyright 2021 WSAZ. All rights reserved.