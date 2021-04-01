April snow showers no fool’s joke

HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) -In the news business we are taught to never tell jokes with our viewers. We are dead serious about our commitment to give the news, sports and weather as factual as we can. So while the notion of snow showers to fall on the first of April may seem far-fetched after a snowless March, the reality is Mother Nature may be the only one playing a spring joke on us on Thursday.

Thursday will dawn with sub-freezing air pierced by a cold northwest wind. The wind chill will demand a warm coat and gloves for kids waiting at the school bus corner. The partial cloud cover that starts the day will allow some sunshine to “blue up” the sky at times. All the while as air temperatures warm toward 40, the chill in the heavens will be impressive for April as freezing levels hover below 2,000′. This deep chill the clouds contrasting with 40 degree air at ground level will set the wheels in motion for frequent little flurries of snow and sprinkles. At times the west and north horizon will darken as if a thunderstorm is coming. Look for a brief snow or rain squall to follow with the rooftops perhaps whitened for a few minutes only to have any snow melt away once the squall moves on and the sun returns.

Thursday night and again Friday night freeze warnings from the National Weather Service will be valid as lows in the 20s will sponsor a genuine risk for a killing frost and hard freeze on any plant that has “jumped” the growing season gun.

Finally it’s opening day for the Major League Baseball season. Local teams playing include the Red legs in Cincy for a 4pm game with the Cards (second straight year of no Findlay Market parade), the Bucs in Chicago for a 2:20 pm opening pitch with the Cubbies and the Tribe in Detroit for a 1pm start with the Tigers. All 3 games will feature a chilled wind and passing flurries with temperatures “stuck” in the 30s.

