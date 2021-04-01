Advertisement

April snow showers no fool’s joke

Spring setback
Snowy conditions from April 2018
Snowy conditions from April 2018(KSFY)
Published: Mar. 31, 2021 at 9:47 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) -In the news business we are taught to never tell jokes with our viewers. We are dead serious about our commitment to give the news, sports and weather as factual as we can. So while the notion of snow showers to fall on the first of April may seem far-fetched after a snowless March, the reality is Mother Nature may be the only one playing a spring joke on us on Thursday.

Thursday will dawn with sub-freezing air pierced by a cold northwest wind. The wind chill will demand a warm coat and gloves for kids waiting at the school bus corner. The partial cloud cover that starts the day will allow some sunshine to “blue up” the sky at times. All the while as air temperatures warm toward 40, the chill in the heavens will be impressive for April as freezing levels hover below 2,000′. This deep chill the clouds contrasting with 40 degree air at ground level will set the wheels in motion for frequent little flurries of snow and sprinkles. At times the west and north horizon will darken as if a thunderstorm is coming. Look for a brief snow or rain squall to follow with the rooftops perhaps whitened for a few minutes only to have any snow melt away once the squall moves on and the sun returns.

Thursday night and again Friday night freeze warnings from the National Weather Service will be valid as lows in the 20s will sponsor a genuine risk for a killing frost and hard freeze on any plant that has “jumped” the growing season gun.

Finally it’s opening day for the Major League Baseball season. Local teams playing include the Red legs in Cincy for a 4pm game with the Cards (second straight year of no Findlay Market parade), the Bucs in Chicago for a 2:20 pm opening pitch with the Cubbies and the Tribe in Detroit for a 1pm start with the Tigers. All 3 games will feature a chilled wind and passing flurries with temperatures “stuck” in the 30s.

Copyright 2021 WSAZ. All rights reserved.

Most Read

IRS projects when Social Security recipients will receive stimulus payments
Joshua Adkins
Man attacks greeter at Walmart
Still waiting on COVID payments
Social Security recipients still waiting on stimulus payment
Crews are on the scene Tuesday night of a reported shooting near the intersection of Bream...
Police: Man shot multiple times
W.Va. House passes income tax bill

Latest News

Tony's Wednesday Weather
Tony's Wednesday Weather
This isn’t a joke, Mother Nature is bringing snow on April 1
Chief Meteorologist Tony Cavalier says trees and flowers at risk from freeze warning
This isn’t a joke, Mother Nature is bringing snow on April 1
Not a joke: Mother Nature is bringing snow on April 1
Brandon Butcher Delivers the First Warning Forecast for Wednesday, March 31st, 2021.
First Warning Forecast | Scattered Showers, Colder Every Hour