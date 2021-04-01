Barboursville Walmart employee attacked by stranger

BARBOURSVILLE, W.Va. (WSAZ) - Browsing the aisles of the Barboursville Walmart for shoppers like Luke Smith will now be taken with a little more precaution -- after learning a Walmart greeter was attacked on Monday.

“You kind of look over your shoulder a little bit more now and just kind of see like whose around ya and what’s goin’ on,” Smith said.

Investigators say Joshua Adkins, 32, of Ona, walked into the store, turned toward the exit and attacked the Walmart greeter-- punching him nearly 15 times in the face until he fell.

That’s when they say he got on top of the victim and continued to throw punches.

“Before we got there, the suspect had fled in a vehicle,” Cabell County Sheriff Chuck Zerkle said.

Zerkle says a deputy found him driving near the Walmart and was able to stop him.

He’s now charged with malicious or unlawful assault.

“During the arrest, the suspect did not make any comments or any reasoning of why he assaulted the individual at the store,” Zerkle said.

Deputies say the victim and Adkins had no connection. The victim said he’d never seen him before.

The victim is back to work with a swollen black eye -- and remaining cautious.

“It won’t stop me from shopping, just have an extra eye out,” Smith said.

Adding awareness to the top of his grocery list.

Adkins is being held in Western Regional Jail. Zerkle says the incident will be assigned to an investigator in order to gather all the final details to get ready to go to court.

