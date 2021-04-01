Advertisement

Cabell County EMS to begin using new CPR devices

By Marlee Pinchok
Published: Apr. 1, 2021 at 7:09 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - In medical emergencies, seconds matter-- and when CPR plays a role, those compressions can make the difference between life and death.

However, when obstacles such as fatigue get in the way of making sure hands are on a patient at all times, saving a life can become a challenge.

Knowing seconds matter, Cabell County Emergency Medical Services Lt. Dave McClure says their department purchased an AutoPulse from the company Zoll for each of their ambulances.

This is a mechanical device that takes over the work of compressions that continues through any task.

“This could be used in motion, so going up and down stairs ... going, moving and it’s going to continue doing all this high quality, high effective compressions,” Zoll Clinical Deployment Specialist Brian Scheer said.

McClure says this device provides the ability to be doing additional work on patients.

“Like maybe starting an IV or advancing an airway ... giving them medication,” McClure said.

These devices come with three batteries that each last about 45 minutes.

McClure says his EMS team has been training all week and he hopes to have these devices on the road by the beginning of next week.

Copyright 2021 WSAZ. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Joshua Adkins
Man attacks greeter at Walmart
Joshua Adkins has been charged with malicious or unlawful assault.
Barboursville Walmart employee attacked by stranger
Shine lead police on a high-speed chase through two states in our region.
UPDATE | Driver sends law enforcement on high-speed chase through two states
The West Virginia Senate on Tuesday took up a House bill aimed to reduce the state’s personal...
W.Va. Senate committee passes bill raising sales tax to near highest in US
Crews are on the scene Tuesday night of a reported shooting near the intersection of Bream...
Police: Man shot multiple times

Latest News

Analysis of the Senate income tax repeal plan shows a large budget deficit.
Organization completes analysis of Senate income tax plan
More people are looking to get back to taking vacations as COVID-19 vaccinations increase.
Officials warn not to travel yet, even if vaccinated
Analysis of the Senate income tax repeal plan shows a large budget deficit.
Organization completes analysis of Senate income tax plan
Kentucky Broadband Initiative
State leaders ask Kentuckians to conduct speed tests to help address broadband issues