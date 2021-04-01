Cabell County EMS to begin using new CPR devices

HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - In medical emergencies, seconds matter-- and when CPR plays a role, those compressions can make the difference between life and death.

However, when obstacles such as fatigue get in the way of making sure hands are on a patient at all times, saving a life can become a challenge.

Knowing seconds matter, Cabell County Emergency Medical Services Lt. Dave McClure says their department purchased an AutoPulse from the company Zoll for each of their ambulances.

This is a mechanical device that takes over the work of compressions that continues through any task.

“This could be used in motion, so going up and down stairs ... going, moving and it’s going to continue doing all this high quality, high effective compressions,” Zoll Clinical Deployment Specialist Brian Scheer said.

McClure says this device provides the ability to be doing additional work on patients.

“Like maybe starting an IV or advancing an airway ... giving them medication,” McClure said.

These devices come with three batteries that each last about 45 minutes.

McClure says his EMS team has been training all week and he hopes to have these devices on the road by the beginning of next week.

