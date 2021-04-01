Advertisement

Clyde the dog: Looking for a hero

By Mackenzie Watson
Published: Mar. 31, 2021 at 10:18 PM EDT|Updated: 47 minutes ago
JACKSON COUNTY, Ohio (WSAZ) - Looking for a hero.

Clyde the dog has been a stray since he was a puppy but now he’s looking for a “fur-ever” home.

The Jackson County Dog Pound was recently able to catch Clyde, but soon discovered his prognosis may not be the best.

Workers are guessing he’s around 14-years-old and likely has every tick-borne disease there is.

They say while he likely will never be a pet, he needs somewhere to live the rest of his days.

“We really don’t want to put him down. WE NEED A HERO!” the dog pound posted on their Facebook page, “We need someone who is willing to give Clyde a place to live out his days. We will even pay to have him neutered, and deliver him to you.”

The pound went on to say since Clyde is used to roaming free, he will likely need a secured area to stay, like a large fenced-in yard.

“He’s a beautiful boy and we would love for him to have an awesome end to his story.”

If you are interested in being Clyde’s hero, you can call the Jackson County Dog Pound at 740-286-7262.

