Advertisement

COVID-19 case closes Main Library branch

A COVID-19 case has temporarily closed the Main Library branch of the Kanawha County Public...
A COVID-19 case has temporarily closed the Main Library branch of the Kanawha County Public Library at the Charleston Town Center.(loops7 | Getty Images)
By WSAZ News Staff
Published: Apr. 1, 2021 at 4:16 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) – A COVID-19 case has temporarily closed the Main Library branch of the Kanawha County Public Library at the Charleston Town Center, library officials said Thursday.

An employee tested positive for the virus, according to a release from the KCPL. Staff members have been encouraged to self-quarantine.

The Kanawha-Charleston Health Department has been notified, and the building will be thoroughly cleaned and decontaminated.

According to the KCPL, the Main Library will be closed until the safety of patrons and staff is ensured. Mobile Library services at the Patrick Street Plaza are also unavailable during the closure.

Other branches are not affected by the closure. For more information, tap here.

Copyright 2021 WSAZ. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Joshua Adkins
Man attacks greeter at Walmart
Joshua Adkins has been charged with malicious or unlawful assault.
Barboursville Walmart employee attacked by stranger
Shine lead police on a high-speed chase through two states in our region.
UPDATE | Driver sends law enforcement on high-speed chase through two states
The West Virginia Senate on Tuesday took up a House bill aimed to reduce the state’s personal...
W.Va. Senate committee passes bill raising sales tax to near highest in US
Crews are on the scene Tuesday night of a reported shooting near the intersection of Bream...
Police: Man shot multiple times

Latest News

More than 400 people were vaccinated Thursday at Shawnee State University in Portsmouth, Ohio.
More than 400 vaccinated at Shawnee State University
COVID-19
Scioto County drops to Level Two on Public Health Advisory System
Ohio governor to begin vaccination campaign on college campuses, employers
Fun ideas for Easter baskets
Fun ideas for Easter baskets