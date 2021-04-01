COVID-19 case closes Main Library branch

CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) – A COVID-19 case has temporarily closed the Main Library branch of the Kanawha County Public Library at the Charleston Town Center, library officials said Thursday.

An employee tested positive for the virus, according to a release from the KCPL. Staff members have been encouraged to self-quarantine.

The Kanawha-Charleston Health Department has been notified, and the building will be thoroughly cleaned and decontaminated.

According to the KCPL, the Main Library will be closed until the safety of patrons and staff is ensured. Mobile Library services at the Patrick Street Plaza are also unavailable during the closure.

Other branches are not affected by the closure. For more information, tap here.

