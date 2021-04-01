COVID-19 W.Va. | 7 new deaths, 495 new cases

CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - Seven coronavirus-related deaths were reported in West Virginia overnight.

DHHR has confirmed the deaths of a 95-year old female from Jackson County, a 91-year old female from Ohio County, a 77-year old male from Raleigh County, a 67-year old male from Greenbrier County, a 41-year old male from Raleigh County, an 84-year old female from Berkeley County, and a 97-year old female from Ohio County.

The West Virginia Department of Health and Human Resources (DHHR) reports as of April 1, 2021, there have been 2,458,806 total laboratory results received for COVID-19, with 142,233 total cases and 2,683 total deaths.

495 new cases of COVID-19 were reported Thursday.

According to the DHHR, 6,499 cases are considered active.

The vaccination campaign in the state has completed 323,067 complete vaccinations and 509,624 first doses administered.

133,051 have recovered from COVID-19 complications so far.

West Virginians may pre-register for their COVID-19 vaccination.

COVID-19 vaccination information guide by county

CASES PER COUNTY: Barbour (1,317), Berkeley (10,748), Boone (1,749), Braxton (838), Brooke (2,067), Cabell (8,413), Calhoun (243), Clay (394), Doddridge (516), Fayette (3,023), Gilmer (731), Grant (1,175), Greenbrier (2,509), Hampshire (1,624), Hancock (2,633), Hardy (1,395), Harrison (5,164), Jackson (1,790), Jefferson (4,077), Kanawha (13,162), Lewis (1,106), Lincoln (1,361), Logan (2,947), Marion (3,941), Marshall (3,176), Mason (1,878), McDowell (1,417), Mercer (4,402), Mineral (2,658), Mingo (2,315), Monongalia (8,683), Monroe (1,023), Morgan (1,019), Nicholas (1,389), Ohio (3,859), Pendleton (668), Pleasants (819), Pocahontas (618), Preston (2,724), Putnam (4,563), Raleigh (5,571), Randolph (2,467), Ritchie (642), Roane (529), Summers (729), Taylor (1,155), Tucker (518), Tyler (657), Upshur (1,784), Wayne (2,759), Webster (449), Wetzel (1,179), Wirt (370), Wood (7,458), Wyoming (1,832).

Keep checking the WSAZ app for the latest information.

Free COVID-19 testing is available today in Barbour, Berkeley, Boone, Fayette, Hampshire, Hardy, Jefferson, Lincoln, Mingo, Morgan, Nicholas, Putnam, Raleigh, and Webster counties.

Barbour County

9:00 AM – 11:00 AM, Barbour County Health Department, 109 Wabash Avenue, Philippi, WV

3:00 PM – 7:00 PM, Junior Volunteer Fire Department, 331 Row Avenue, Junior, WV

Berkeley County

1:00 PM – 5:00 PM, Shenandoah Community Health, 99 Tavern Road, Martinsburg, WV 4:30 PM – 8:00 PM, Dorothy McCormack Building, 2000 Foundation Way, Martinsburg, WV

10:00 AM – 6:00 PM, 891 Auto Parts Place, Martinsburg, WV 10:00 AM – 6:00 PM, Ambrose Park, 25404 Mall Drive, Martinsburg, WV

Boone County 12:00 PM – 4:00 PM, Boone County Health Department, 213 Kenmore Dr., Danville, WV

Fayette County

10:00 AM – 2:00 PM, J.W. and Hazel Ruby WV Welcome Center, 55 Hazel Lane, Mount Hope, WV

Hampshire County

10:00 AM – 6:00 PM, Hampshire County Fair Grounds (at the dining hall), Fairground Drive, Augusta, WV

Hardy County

9:00 AM – 12:00 PM, Hardy County Emergency Authority, 17940 SR 55, Baker, WV (pre-registration: https://wv.getmycovidresult.com/)

4:00 PM – 7:00 PM, Moorefield High School, 401 North Main Street, Moorefield, WV (pre-registration: https://wv.getmycovidresult.com/)

Jefferson County 10:00 AM – 6:00 PM, Hollywood Casino, 750 Hollywood Drive, Charles Town, WV

10:00 AM – 6:00 PM, Shepherd University Wellness Center Parking Lot, 164 University Drive, Shepherdstown, WV

Lincoln County

9:00 AM – 3:00 PM, Lincoln County Health Department, 8008 Court Avenue, Hamlin, WV (pre-registration: https://wv.getmycovidresult.com/)

Mingo County

10:00 AM – 2:00 PM, Delbarton Fire Department, County Highway 65/12, Delbarton, WV

Morgan County

10:00 AM – 6:00 PM, Valley Health War Memorial Hospital, 1 Health Way, Berkeley Springs, WV

Nicholas County

10:00 AM – 2:00 PM, Richwood City Hall, 6 White Avenue, Richwood, WV (pre-registration: https://wv.getmycovidresult.com/ )

Putnam County

9:00 AM – 7:00 PM, Liberty Square, 613 Putnam Village, Hurricane, WV

(pre-registration: bit.ly/pchd-covid )

Raleigh County

3:00 PM – 6:00 PM, Beckley-Raleigh County Health Department, 1602 Harper Road, Beckley, WV (pre-registration: https://wv.getmycovidresult.com/)

Webster County

3:00 PM – 6:00 PM, Camp Caesar, 1 Camp Caesar Lane, Cowen, WV (pre-registration: https://wv.getmycovidresult.com/)

