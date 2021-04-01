Advertisement

Employee at airport tests positive for COVID-19

COVID-19 is commonly known as coronavirus
By WSAZ News Staff
Published: Apr. 1, 2021 at 12:10 PM EDT|Updated: 35 minutes ago
CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - An employee of Yeager Airport has tested positive for the coronavirus.

According to Yeager Airport officials, the employee was last on the property on March 31. The employee didn’t have a fever and the virus wasn’t contracted at the airport.

Officials say the employees are following all safety protocols like washing their hands and wearing a mask.

The area where the employee works has been decontaminated.

“We are thinking about the employee and hope they have a quick recovery,” said Yeager Airport Director & CEO Nick Keller. “This is a reminder to remain vigilant in following the proper health and safety protocols.”

The airport says they were awarded a Health Accreditation in February from Airports Council International (ACI). The accreditation is validation that Yeager Airport has been following industry best practices since the start of the pandemic.

