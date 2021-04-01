Advertisement

Herd head coach Charles Huff talks spring ball

New head coach of Marshall University's football program is introduced
New head coach of Marshall University's football program is introduced
By WSAZ News Staff
Published: Mar. 31, 2021 at 10:15 PM EDT|Updated: 51 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) -Marshall head football coach Charles Huff addressed the media via zoom Wednesday afternoon as the Herd was preparing for its 7th practice of the spring. Because the practices are closed to the media, he went in-depth on what he’s seen at practice. Coach Huff talked individually about several players on both sides of the ball and was both complimentary, and critical, of some of the things he’s seen at practice thus far.

Huff said consistency and execution are two of the main things he wants his players to improve upon in the 15 spring practices. He said sophomore quarterback Grant Wells has shown plenty of potential, but that there’s plenty the Herd needs to improve upon.

Copyright 2021 WSAZ. All rights reserved.

Most Read

IRS projects when Social Security recipients will receive stimulus payments
Joshua Adkins
Man attacks greeter at Walmart
Still waiting on COVID payments
Social Security recipients still waiting on stimulus payment
Crews are on the scene Tuesday night of a reported shooting near the intersection of Bream...
Police: Man shot multiple times
W.Va. House passes income tax bill

Latest News

Taz Sherman
Taz testing the NBA waters
NAIA logo
Two SSU Bears named All-Americans
Emmitt Matthews Jr
Mountaineer starting forward Matthews Jr. to enter NCAA transfer portal
Shawnee State beats Lindsey Wilson in Portsmouth.
Shawnee State wins NAIA National Title