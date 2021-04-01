Herd head coach Charles Huff talks spring ball

HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) -Marshall head football coach Charles Huff addressed the media via zoom Wednesday afternoon as the Herd was preparing for its 7th practice of the spring. Because the practices are closed to the media, he went in-depth on what he’s seen at practice. Coach Huff talked individually about several players on both sides of the ball and was both complimentary, and critical, of some of the things he’s seen at practice thus far.

Huff said consistency and execution are two of the main things he wants his players to improve upon in the 15 spring practices. He said sophomore quarterback Grant Wells has shown plenty of potential, but that there’s plenty the Herd needs to improve upon.

