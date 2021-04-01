Advertisement

IRS will automatically send refunds for unemployment tax breaks

Refunds will be sent directly to taxpayers, likely starting in May and continuing into the...
Refunds will be sent directly to taxpayers, likely starting in May and continuing into the summer.(Source: CNN)
By CNN staff
Published: Apr. 1, 2021 at 6:25 PM EDT|Updated: 25 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) – Americans who lost their jobs last year and have already filed their tax returns will have one less headache to deal with.

The Internal Revenue Service will automatically recalculate their returns to account for a new tax break found in the latest stimulus package.

The break is on the first $10,200 of unemployment compensation received in 2020.

The IRS made the announcement Wednesday.

Refunds will be sent directly to taxpayers, likely starting in May and continuing into the summer.

The provision is part of the $1.9 trillion stimulus package that President Joe Biden signed last month, but that was after millions of people had already filed their 2020 returns.

Copyright 2021 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Joshua Adkins
Man attacks greeter at Walmart
Joshua Adkins has been charged with malicious or unlawful assault.
Barboursville Walmart employee attacked by stranger
Shine lead police on a high-speed chase through two states in our region.
UPDATE | Driver sends law enforcement on high-speed chase through two states
The West Virginia Senate on Tuesday took up a House bill aimed to reduce the state’s personal...
W.Va. Senate committee passes bill raising sales tax to near highest in US
Crews are on the scene Tuesday night of a reported shooting near the intersection of Bream...
Police: Man shot multiple times

Latest News

Analysis of the Senate income tax repeal plan shows a large budget deficit.
Organization completes analysis of Senate income tax plan
Kentucky Broadband Initiative
State leaders ask Kentuckians to conduct speed tests to help address broadband issues
Terry Bell Jr., of Middleport, Ohio, faces charges after allegedly firing a gun at a car with a...
Man arrested after allegedly shooting at car with 13-month-old inside
More people are looking to get back to taking vacations as COVID-19 vaccinations increase.
Officials warn not to travel yet, even if vaccinated