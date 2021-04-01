Advertisement

Man arrested after allegedly shooting at car with 13-month-old inside

Terry Bell Jr., of Middleport, Ohio, faces charges after allegedly firing a gun at a car with a...
Terry Bell Jr., of Middleport, Ohio, faces charges after allegedly firing a gun at a car with a 13-month-old child inside along I-64 in West Virginia.(Milton Police Department)
By WSAZ News Staff
Published: Apr. 1, 2021 at 6:23 PM EDT|Updated: 28 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MILTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) – A man from southeast Ohio was arrested Thursday after allegedly shooting a gun at a car with a 13-month-old child inside along Interstate 64 in West Virginia, Milton Police said.

Terry Bell Jr., who’s from Middleport, Ohio, was arrested later Thursday afternoon in Meigs County, according to Milton Police.

Investigators say the incident happened around 1 p.m. near the 28-mile marker of I-64. A woman from Culloden told police her boyfriend pulled alongside her vehicle and shot a gun, striking her car. The woman’s grandchild was in the rear seat at the time.

Milton Police say quick communication with the Meigs County Sheriff’s Office led to Bell’s arrest. He is being held in Ohio on unrelated charges from there.

Bell faces wanton endangerment and prohibited person with a firearm charges in Cabell County. West Virginia State Police also assisted during the incident.

Copyright 2021 WSAZ. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Joshua Adkins
Man attacks greeter at Walmart
Joshua Adkins has been charged with malicious or unlawful assault.
Barboursville Walmart employee attacked by stranger
Shine lead police on a high-speed chase through two states in our region.
UPDATE | Driver sends law enforcement on high-speed chase through two states
The West Virginia Senate on Tuesday took up a House bill aimed to reduce the state’s personal...
W.Va. Senate committee passes bill raising sales tax to near highest in US
Crews are on the scene Tuesday night of a reported shooting near the intersection of Bream...
Police: Man shot multiple times

Latest News

Analysis of the Senate income tax repeal plan shows a large budget deficit.
Organization completes analysis of Senate income tax plan
Kentucky Broadband Initiative
State leaders ask Kentuckians to conduct speed tests to help address broadband issues
More people are looking to get back to taking vacations as COVID-19 vaccinations increase.
Officials warn not to travel yet, even if vaccinated
More than 400 people were vaccinated Thursday at Shawnee State University in Portsmouth, Ohio.
More than 400 vaccinated at Shawnee State University