Man arrested after allegedly shooting at car with 13-month-old inside

MILTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) – A man from southeast Ohio was arrested Thursday after allegedly shooting a gun at a car with a 13-month-old child inside along Interstate 64 in West Virginia, Milton Police said.

Terry Bell Jr., who’s from Middleport, Ohio, was arrested later Thursday afternoon in Meigs County, according to Milton Police.

Investigators say the incident happened around 1 p.m. near the 28-mile marker of I-64. A woman from Culloden told police her boyfriend pulled alongside her vehicle and shot a gun, striking her car. The woman’s grandchild was in the rear seat at the time.

Milton Police say quick communication with the Meigs County Sheriff’s Office led to Bell’s arrest. He is being held in Ohio on unrelated charges from there.

Bell faces wanton endangerment and prohibited person with a firearm charges in Cabell County. West Virginia State Police also assisted during the incident.

