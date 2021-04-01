Advertisement

Marshall signs deal to play football at Penn State

(WSAZ)
Published: Apr. 1, 2021 at 3:57 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - Marshall and Penn State will meet in State College, Pennsylvania on September 5, 2026 the two schools announced Thursday.

The meeting will be the third in the series, with the Nittany Lions taking a 26-7 victory on October 12, 1929 and a 65-0 triumph on October 11, 1930 in Happy Valley.

Marshall’s 1929 touchdown was scored on an 8-yard pass from Tom Stark to Ramey Hunter, both of whom are in the Marshall Athletics Hall of Fame. Stark threw another 2-yard touchdown pass to Hunter, but it was wiped out by a penalty. All four Penn State touchdowns were scored by Frank Diedrich (two rushing, one receiving and one fumble recovery in the end zone). Diedrich also kicked a PAT to account for 25 of the Nittany Lions’ 26 points.

In 1930, Penn State’s Tommy Evans returned the game’s opening kickoff 98 yards for a touchdown en route to a 28-0 first-quarter margin.

The Thundering Herd also faces Army on the road on October 11 and will host Liberty (date TBA) in 2026.

