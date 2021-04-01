Advertisement

More than 400 vaccinated at Shawnee State University

More than 400 people were vaccinated Thursday at Shawnee State University in Portsmouth, Ohio.
By Chaelesse Delpleche
Published: Apr. 1, 2021 at 4:38 PM EDT|Updated: 43 minutes ago
PORTSMOUTH, Ohio (WSAZ) - Thursday morning, the Portsmouth City Health Department was able to pull off their first big vaccine event at Shawnee State University.

The event was a joint effort between the department, the university, and local first responders.

Portsmouth City health officials say more than 400 people were vaccinated. Everyone who participated had to make an appointment to get a Pfizer or a Moderna shot.

The clinic, which ran 9 a.m. to 1 p.m., was drive-thru style. Even people who were walking up were taken through in golf carts.

There were six vaccine stations. When cars pulled up, drivers verified their appointment and got the shot.

City health officials say they needed a location like that because there wasn’t enough space in their parking lot.

“So when we heard that we was going to get 600 vaccines, we knew we had to move it to a different site,” said Christine Thomas, director of nursing at the Portsmouth City Health Department.

She says this was the first mass clinic put on by the Portsmouth City Health Department, and university officials say more collaborative events are coming.

“We are going to do some other things, as well, but those are still in the planning stages,” said Linda Koenig director of Counseling, Health and Accessibility services.

Koeing says outside of a second dose event, nothing is set in stone yet between the university and the health department.

The second dose event will happen at the university from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. April 25.

