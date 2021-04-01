Ohio governor to begin vaccination campaign on college campuses, employers

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSAZ) - Next week the State of Ohio will begin a vaccination campaign on college campuses.

“Beginning next week, Ohio will start working to vaccinate all college students who want the vaccine,” said Gov. Mike DeWine Thursday. “This is because we have an obligation to vaccinate people as quickly as we can to increase the vaccination rate.”

“By offering vaccinations on college campuses, we believe more students will opt to get the vaccine and they’ll get it with their peers.”

Although young people are less likely to get sick from COVID, Gov. DeWine said evidence shows that young people are significant carriers.

Ohio officials view the campaign as a ‘strategic move to vaccinate students before they scatter throughout the state and country when classes end in May.’

This month, Ohio also plans to work with businesses, labor unions and other organizations to offer vaccinations to employees at their work locations.

“We think this will increase the percentage of those who choose to be vaccinated.”

“Beginning the week of April 12, any vaccine provider can use up to 25% of their vaccine allocation each week for vaccinating groups of their own employees or they can partner with local employers, labor unions, or other organizations to provide the vaccine.” said Gov. DeWine.

Gov. DeWine announced Thursday that the state is seeing more activity, including more variant activity, on the northern border with Michigan.

We are seeing increased COVID activity in Ohio, which mirrors what we’re seeing in the rest of the nation. Nationally, this picture has been more dramatic in two hot spots – Michigan and the NYC/NJ area,” said Dr. Bruce Vanderhoff.

With the increase in cases per capita at the statewide level, 56 counties also saw an increase in case numbers.

For the past two Thursdays, statewide averages were just under 150 cases per 100,000 population. The two-week case rate has risen to 167.1 cases per 100,000 as of Thursday.

“New cases have been relatively flat through the month of March, but we are seeing the numbers go back up,” said Gov. DeWine.

