Advertisement

Paul Simon sells song catalog to Sony Music Publishing

Paul Simon performs during the final stop of his Homeward Bound - The Farewell Tour concert on...
Paul Simon performs during the final stop of his Homeward Bound - The Farewell Tour concert on Sept. 22, 2018, in New York. Sony Music Publishing announced Wednesday, March. 31, 2021, that it has acquired Simon's catalog, which includes six decades of music, from his time in Simon & Garfunkel to his solo career. Financial details of the deal were not announced.(Source: Evan Agostini/Invision/AP, File)
By Associated Press
Published: Apr. 1, 2021 at 10:30 AM EDT|Updated: 45 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NEW YORK (AP) — Paul Simon is the latest icon to sell his rich catalog of songs.

Sony Music Publishing announced Wednesday that it has acquired Simon’s catalog, which includes six decades of music, from his time in Simon & Garfunkel to his solo career. Financial details of the deal were not announced.

Bob Dylan and Shakira recently sold their full catalogs, while Stevie Nicks sold a majority of her catalog and Neil Young sold 50% of his.

Simon has won 16 Grammy Awards. His well-known songs include “Bridge Over Troubled Water,” “The Boxer,” “The Sound of Silence,” “Mrs. Robinson,” “Homeward Bound,” “I am a Rock” and “50 Ways to Leave Your Lover,” among others.

“I’m pleased to have Sony Music Publishing be the custodian of my songs for the coming decades. I began my career at Columbia/Sony Records and it feels like a natural extension to be working with the Publishing side as well,” 79-year-old Simon said in a statement.

Sony Music Publishing also represents catalogs by Motown, Michael Jackson, The Beatles, Carole King, Stevie Wonder, Queen, Ashford & Simpson, Leonard Cohen and more.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Joshua Adkins
Man attacks greeter at Walmart
Shine lead police on a high-speed chase through two states in our region.
UPDATE | Driver sends law enforcement on high-speed chase through two states
The West Virginia Senate on Tuesday took up a House bill aimed to reduce the state’s personal...
W.Va. Senate committee passes bill raising sales tax to near highest in US
Crews are on the scene Tuesday night of a reported shooting near the intersection of Bream...
Police: Man shot multiple times
Nitro Police told WSAZ that two of the crashes were caused by vehicles hydroplaning on I-64.
Slick conditions cause multiple crashes on I-64

Latest News

J&J locked arms with Emergent in April 2020, enlisting the lesser-known company to manufacture...
Company producing J&J vaccine had history of violations
Dejywan R. Floyd.
Man charged in connection with deadly road rage shooting of woman in N.C.
Man charged in connection with deadly road rage shooting of woman in N.C.
NASA's Mars helicopter prepares for takeoff
FILE - Fingers type on a laptop keyboard on Monday, June 19, 2017, in North Andover, Mass.
After hack, officials draw attention to supply chain threats