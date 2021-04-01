Advertisement

PBS Kids celebrates Autism Awareness Month with new friends

By Associated Press
Published: Apr. 1, 2021 at 11:40 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NEW YORK (AP) — A new child is introduced this month on the animated TV show “Xavier Riddle and the Secret Museum” who is a little different.

He’s sensitive to loud noises and he likes doing things his way, in his time.

Ben is autistic and he helps teach the show’s regular cast about acceptance.

“People think and do things differently. And that’s OK,” says star Yadina after learning about Ben’s specialness.

The episode premiering Monday is one of several ways PBS Kids is celebrating Autism Awareness Month.

The Emmy-winning “Daniel Tiger’s Neighborhood” and new superhero series “Hero Elementary” also shine spotlights on characters with autism.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Joshua Adkins
Man attacks greeter at Walmart
Shine lead police on a high-speed chase through two states in our region.
UPDATE | Driver sends law enforcement on high-speed chase through two states
Joshua Adkins has been charged with malicious or unlawful assault.
Barboursville Walmart employee attacked by stranger
The West Virginia Senate on Tuesday took up a House bill aimed to reduce the state’s personal...
W.Va. Senate committee passes bill raising sales tax to near highest in US
Crews are on the scene Tuesday night of a reported shooting near the intersection of Bream...
Police: Man shot multiple times

Latest News

Police say a shooting at a Southern California office building has killed four people,...
Child among 4 dead in shooting at California office building
FILE - In this Oct. 22, 2019, file photo, Washington Nationals' Ryan Zimmerman hits a home run...
Mets-Nats opener delayed after positive COVID test, tracing
Only 10% of Europe’s population has received one dose and that only 4% have been fully...
WHO: Europe’s vaccination program is “unacceptably slow”
Courteney Batya Ross, George Floyd's girlfriend, talked Thursday about how George Floyd was 'a...
Courteney Batya Ross: Death of mom had profound impact on George Floyd
COVID-19 is commonly known as coronavirus
Employee at airport tests positive for COVID-19