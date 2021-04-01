Power out to more than 1,200 in Boone County

BOONE COUNTY, W.Va. (WSAZ) – More than 1,200 people in parts of Boone County are without power late Wednesday night, according to AEP and the county’s 911 center.

Estimate restoration for the 1,241 customers isn’t until 6 a.m. Thursday, AEP reports.

County 911 dispatchers say a transformer blew, leaving most of Danville in the dark, as well as part of Madison. The outage was reported just after 9:30 p.m. Wednesday.

No injuries were reported.

