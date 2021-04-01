Advertisement

Power out to more than 1,200 in Boone County

A blown transformer has left more than 1,200 in Boone County in the dark Wednesday night.
By WSAZ News Staff
Published: Mar. 31, 2021 at 11:16 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
BOONE COUNTY, W.Va. (WSAZ) – More than 1,200 people in parts of Boone County are without power late Wednesday night, according to AEP and the county’s 911 center.

Estimate restoration for the 1,241 customers isn’t until 6 a.m. Thursday, AEP reports.

County 911 dispatchers say a transformer blew, leaving most of Danville in the dark, as well as part of Madison. The outage was reported just after 9:30 p.m. Wednesday.

No injuries were reported.

