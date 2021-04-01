Advertisement

Scioto County drops to Level Two on Public Health Advisory System

By WSAZ News Staff
Published: Apr. 1, 2021 at 2:58 PM EDT|Updated: 49 minutes ago
SCIOTO COUNTY, Ohio (WSAZ) - Scioto County has dropped from Level Three to Level Two or “Orange” on the Ohio Department of Health’s Public Health Advisory System (PHAS) this week.

Officials with the Portsmouth City Health Department and Scioto Emergency Management say this means that the county meets only two of the seven indicators of the advisory system. Scioto County currently still meets indicator one, 50 cases/100,000 in the last two weeks and number three, Proportion in Non-Congregate Settings.

Scioto County is now no longer considered to have a high incidence of spread.

15 new cases of COVID-19 have been reported in the county Thursday, according to the Ohio Department of Health. There have been 6,210 total cases since the pandemic started.

One additional person has been hospitalized in connection to the coronavirus. 453 hospitalizations overall have been reported.

No new deaths have been reported. 88 people have died overall.

There are 183 active cases.

16 more people have recovered, bringing the total number of recoveries to 5,939 over the course of the outbreak.

