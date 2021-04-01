Advertisement

Third family member sentenced in man’s ‘trust game’ murder

(WRDW)
By Associated Press
Published: Apr. 1, 2021 at 1:39 PM EDT|Updated: 39 minutes ago
WELCH, W.Va. (AP) - A North Carolina woman has been sentenced to the maximum 40 years in prison in a 2019 West Virginia murder that involved her father and sister.

The Bluefield Daily Telegraph reports Anna Marie Choudhary was sentenced Wednesday in McDowell County Circuit Court for second-degree murder.

Choudhary’s father and sister previously received lengthy prison sentences in the death of John Thomas McGuire.

Choudhary said McGuire was enticed into playing a “trust game.” His feet were tied up, and when he tried to free himself, he was hit in the head with a wine bottle.

Choudhary’s father had previously testified that McGuire was tortured for three days.

He said that at one point, McGuire had a garbage bag placed over his head and that eventually, he was strangled.

