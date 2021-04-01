Three taken to hospital after crashing into utility pole

KANAWHA COUNTY, W.Va. (WSAZ) - Three people were taken to the hospital after crashing into a utility pole.

It happened in the 200 block of Campbells Creek Drive Thursday around 8:30 a.m.

Kanawha County Emergency officials say the car was traveling on Campbells Creek Drive when the driver lost control and hit a utility pole. This broke the pole and caused a power outage in the area.

No other vehicles were involved.

There is no word on what caused the crash.

The Kanawha County Sheriff’s Office is investigating.

Keep checking the WSAZ App for the latest information.

Copyright 2021 WSAZ. All rights reserved.