Three taken to hospital after crashing into utility pole

Crash on Campbell's Creek Drive in Kanawha County
Crash on Campbell's Creek Drive in Kanawha County(WSAZ)
By WSAZ News Staff
Published: Apr. 1, 2021 at 9:39 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
KANAWHA COUNTY, W.Va. (WSAZ) - Three people were taken to the hospital after crashing into a utility pole.

It happened in the 200 block of Campbells Creek Drive Thursday around 8:30 a.m.

Kanawha County Emergency officials say the car was traveling on Campbells Creek Drive when the driver lost control and hit a utility pole. This broke the pole and caused a power outage in the area.

No other vehicles were involved.

There is no word on what caused the crash.

The Kanawha County Sheriff’s Office is investigating.

