WSAZ Now Desk | Manpower hosting hiring event Friday

ASHLAND, Ky. (WSAZ) - Manpower is hosting a drive-thru hiring event Friday at their Ashland location. Manpower is looking to fill more than 70 open positions in fields from administrative to healthcare and finance.

The event will take place from 1 p.m. to 6 p.m.

Paula Halm, District Manager for Manpower, joins the WSAZ Now Desk to talk about how the event will work and what candidates need to bring with them.

