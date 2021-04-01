Advertisement

WSAZ Now Desk | Manpower hosting hiring event Friday

By WSAZ News Staff
Published: Apr. 1, 2021 at 11:29 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
ASHLAND, Ky. (WSAZ) - Manpower is hosting a drive-thru hiring event Friday at their Ashland location. Manpower is looking to fill more than 70 open positions in fields from administrative to healthcare and finance.

The event will take place from 1 p.m. to 6 p.m.

Paula Halm, District Manager for Manpower, joins the WSAZ Now Desk to talk about how the event will work and what candidates need to bring with them.

COVID-19 W.Va. | 7 new deaths, 495 new cases